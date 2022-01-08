Gutenberg Changelog Gutenberg Changelog #58 - Gutenberg 12.2 and 12.3, WordPress 5.9 RC and DevNotes for Full-Site Editing and Block Themes Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / Share Share Link Embed

Birgit Pauli-Haack and Grzegorz Ziolkowski talk about WordPress 5.9 release and DevNotes for Full-site Editing and block themes, and Gutenberg 12.2 and 12.3.

Show Notes / Transcript

Show Notes

Listener Questions

Jessica Lyschik (Question tweeted)

[Paragraph Block] add font family support

Aditya Kane

Thank you to Jessica and Aditya for your great questions!

State of the Word Videos and Q & As

State of the Word 2021 on WordPress.tv

Q & A after State of the Word on WordPress.tv

Josepha Haden: State of the Word 2021 | Q&A

WordPress 5.9 Release + DevNotes

About Themes

Block Building and extending Gutenberg

New Blocks

If you need additional reading or if those are too developer centered for your taste, Birgit collected additional resource to a Reading List for developers, designers, site builders and content creators.

WordPress 5.8.3 Security Release Update Now!

Gutenberg Plugin releases versions 12.2 and 12.3

What’s in the Works or Discussed?

Proposal: Changes to JavaScript Coding Standards for Full Prettier Compatibility

January 17, 2022 8 pm ET / 1:00 am UTC

What’s coming in WordPress 5.9 Panel discussion w/ Brian Gardner, Courtney Robertson and Birgit Pauli-Haack via WordPress Meetup Boulder, Co

