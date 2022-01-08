Gutenberg Changelog #58 – Gutenberg 12.2 and 12.3, WordPress 5.9 RC and DevNotes for Full-Site Editing and Block Themes

Birgit Pauli-Haack and Grzegorz Ziolkowski talk about WordPress 5.9 release and DevNotes for Full-site Editing and block themes, and Gutenberg 12.2 and 12.3.
Subscribe to the Gutenberg Changelog podcast via your favorite podcast apps!
Show Notes
Listener Questions
Jessica Lyschik (Question tweeted)
[Paragraph Block] add font family support
Thank you to Jessica and Aditya for your great questions!
If you have questions about Gutenberg, Block Themes or Full-site Editing, email us changelog@gutenbergtimes.com or DM on Twitter @gutenbergtimes or WP Slack.
State of the Word Videos and Q & As
State of the Word 2021 on WordPress.tv
Q & A after State of the Word on WordPress.tv
Josepha Haden: State of the Word 2021 | Q&A
WordPress 5.9 Release + DevNotes
About Themes
- Theme-focused changes and filters in WordPress 5.9
- State of the Customizer with block themes in WordPress 5.9
- Bundled theme updates with WordPress 5.9
- Block themes, a new way to build themes in WordPress 5.9
- Updates for Settings, Styles, and theme.json
Block Building and extending Gutenberg
- New API to access global settings & styles
- Miscellaneous block editor changes in WordPress 5.9
- Take more control over Inner Block Areas (as a block developer)
- Using multiple stylesheets per block
- Posts, Post types and Taxonomy changes in WordPress 5.9
- Locking Blocks in WordPress 5.9
New Blocks
If you need additional reading or if those are too developer centered for your taste, Birgit collected additional resource to a Reading List for developers, designers, site builders and content creators.
WordPress 5.8.3 Security Release Update Now!
Gutenberg Plugin releases versions 12.2 and 12.3
- What’s new in Gutenberg 12.3? (5 January)
- Gutenberg 12.3 Introduces New Blocks, Design Options, and a Complete Core Blocks Reference
What’s in the Works or Discussed?
Proposal: Changes to JavaScript Coding Standards for Full Prettier Compatibility
January 17, 2022 8 pm ET / 1:00 am UTC
What’s coming in WordPress 5.9 Panel discussion w/ Brian Gardner, Courtney Robertson and Birgit Pauli-Haack via WordPress Meetup Boulder, Co
Transcript