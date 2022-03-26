59 FSE Themes, WordPress for Writers, Automating Development – Weekend Edition 208

Howdy,

In his 3rd episode of the WordPress Gutenberg Block News, Jamie Marsland covers among other topics, the new pattern directory, Google’s Material Design theme and Automattic’s newest Block theme, Archeo.

Themes with blocks and Full-site Editing



In the 77th round-up posts from the Themes Team, Jason Crist posted about theme-related discussions, fixes, and developments in Gutenberg. He highlighted the new features, with links to PRs

Webfonts API: Font Configuration via theme.json

Included in the Zip: Global Styles and More

Pattern Registration with theme.json

As active discussion, Crist links to the issues:

You’ll also find General Resource links to catch up on FSE and Themes.

In the new workshop, Taking Advantage of Query Loops, Wes Theron explores how to use the Query Loop block to showcase blog posts, pages, categories, tags and more!

59 Themes

The WordPress repository now sports 59 themes made for full-site editing.

The newest Themes are

Justin Tadlock gave Archeo Theme a whirl and posted his findings: The Archeo WordPress Theme Blends Mayan History With Magazine-Style Block Patterns

The WPTavern Review of the Ona Theme is available here: DeoThemes Launches Ona Creative, Another Well-Designed WordPress Block Theme, also by Justin Tadclosk

Alexander Buffet, frontend developer from Nantes, France and translation contributor, built his first theme as an FSE theme called “Oscura” (demo) for photographers and creatives. It emphasizes white space and is visually subtle to not take attention away from the creations by its site owner. You can also look under the hood on its GitHub repository. Buffet uses well-structured code with multiple template parts, and patterns in their respective directories.

“Keeping up with Gutenberg – Index 2022”

A chronological list of the WordPress Make Blog posts from various teams involved in Gutenberg development: Design, Theme Review Team, Core Editor, Core JS, Core CSS, Test and Meta team from Jan. 2021 on. Updated by yours truly. The index 2020 is here

Block Building and Developing for the Block Editor

The recording of this week’s Webinar with Grzegorz Ziolkowski and Maciek Palmowski How to automate Gutenberg block development in WP projects is now available on YouTube. On Twitter, Ziolkowski shared additional resources:

A very comprehensive tutorial in the WordPress Block Editor Handbook that explains how to create your first block.

The tool to scaffold blocks you can run with a single `npx @wordpress/create-block` command from your terminal.

“All the commands tailored for block development can also run with continuous integration, and they get installed when scaffolding the project. You can also install [@wordpress/scripts] without scaffolding by executing `npm install @wordpress/scripts`” Ziolkowski continued.

Lee Shadle of creator of the BlockHandbook site, answered the question many developers have: “Is there a fun/easy/lightweight way to add frontend interactivity to custom Gutenberg blocks w/o using React or jQuery?” with “Yes”, and with yet another JavaScript tool: AlpineJS. Shadle published his proof-of-concept code on GitHub. Add Alpinejs to Custom Gutenberg Blocks

Munir Kamal, creator of Gutenberg Hub and Editor Plus, published a tutorial on How to Create a WordPress Gutenberg block that displays an Unsplash image.

After you follow this tutorial, you built a block that generates a random image from Unsplash to be used in a post. It’s an easy to follow along article with code examples and explanations. Personally, I would have favored a custom block that displays media from Openverse. Maybe I find the time to rewrite it for Openverse. Wanna race me? Just kidding.

Mike Jolley, WooCommerce, updated the developer this week that the Store API is now considered stable. “It not only powers the new Block-based Cart and Checkout experience, but also the various product Blocks as well.” he wrote. The API is now available for 3rd party tools and services, and the article provides use cases and code examples.

Need a plugin .zip from Gutenberg’s master branch?

Gutenberg Times provides daily build for testing and review.

Gutenberg tips for content creators and #nocde site builders

In the recording of the recent WordPress Social Learning meetup, WordPress for Writers: Launching your Writer Website, Destiny Kanno, fledgling writer and WordPress enthusiast, walked attendees through setting up a writer’s website with a literature-focused theme. By the end of this session, participants had the tools you need to

apply a theme,

create an engaging story publication, and

set up your about page and a contact form

using Full Site Editing, and the Block Editor.

The writers at WPTavern, Sarah Gooding and Justin Tadlock created new articles for their “Building with Block Series”

Upcoming WordPress Events

11 Social Learning Meetups

March 28, 2022, at 11 am ET / 15:00 UTC

Hello Blocks! Coding a custom block with Wes Theron and Ryan Welcher

March 29, 2022, at 3 pm ET / 20:00 UTC

Beginner’s Guide to Full Site Editing with Sarah Snow

April 1, 2022, 11 am EDT / 15:00 UTC

Block Theme Discussions: JSON Schema with Daisy Olsen

April 6, 2022, 12 pm EDT / 16:00 UTC

Creating A Sidebar For Your Posts Using The Full Site Editing Blank Template with Bud Kraus, JoyofWP

April 6, 2022, 2pm EDT / 18:00 UTC

Builder Basics: Designing with Columns, Group, and Row Blocks (Part 2) with Nick Diego

April 8, 2022, 11 am EDT / 15:00 UTC

Block Theme Discussions: Supports in theme.json with Daisy Olsen

April 12, 2022 2pm EDT 18:00 UTC

Builder Basics: Headers and Footers in Full Site Editing w/ Nick Diego

April 13, 2022, 10 am EDT / 14:00 UTC

Create a Magazine Layout with the WordPress Gutenberg Block Editor with Wes Theron

April 15, 2022, 11 am EDT / 15:00 UTC

Block Theme Discussions: Presets in theme.json with Daisy Olsen

April 19, 2022 2pm EDT / 18:00 UTC

Builder Basics: Exploring Block Layout, Alignment, and Dimensions (Part 2)

April 21, 2022 3 am EDT / 7 am UTC

Using Block Patterns with Wes Theron

WordCamps and other events

April 8, 2022 9 am – 5 pm CDT / 14:00 – 20:00 UTC

WP Career Summit conference for Careers in WordPress, organized by team at Post Status

May 16-20, 2022

WordSesh

A virtual conference. Call for Speaker is open

June 2 – 4th, 2022

WordCamp Europe

Sign up for updates to get notifications about speakers, sessions, and schedule.

June 20 – 24, 2022

Page Builder Summit will take place June 20th to June 24, 2022. The call for sponsors is still open. Sign-up for the VIP list to learn first when tickets are available and the schedule is published.

September 9 – 11, 2022

WordCamp US

in-person conference in San Diego. Call for Speakers is open, deadline April 17th, 2022



Don’t want to miss the next Weekend Edition?

