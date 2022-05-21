WordCamp Europe, 75 Themes, Thunks and Filters – Weekend Edition 216

Howdy,

Greetings from Porto, Portugal. It’s a wonderful city. You cn walk and walk and walk, up the hill, down the hill, with ever changing view. The ratio of restaurants and bar per block is on average three. In certain areas, every single doorwar offers you a different place to eat or drink.

Last week, WordCamp Europe organizers announced that there will be a livestream of the sessions’ in track one and two. That’s good news, as there are amazing talks and speakers on the schedule. If you want to casually run into me, I will be at the Community Booth Friday and Saturday around 10 am 🙂

Before people from the WordPress Community descend to Porto, core contributors will release WordPress 6.0 on May 24, 2022. The signs seem in their favor, and RC candidate four is now available. Hector Prieto, release co-coordinator, outline the WordPress 6.0 Release Day Process, just in case you are interested in how the sausage is made, so to speak.

Stay well, and safe!

Yours, 💕

Birgit

Theme Building and Full-Site Editing

Nick Diego, developer advocate at WPEngine, has been teaching the Working with Template in Full Site Editing series on the Meetup Social Learning space. Part 1 and Part 2 are now available on WordPress.tv

If you want to know how far the Gutenberg project and the block editor in WordPress has come, watch this video by Anne McCarthy: Building a site with WordPress 5.0 vs WordPress 6.0

The Pattern Creator is a online tool which allows you to create block patterns for inclusion into the WordPress Patterns Directory, a place where you can access freely available patterns for your websites. On this podcast episode of the WPTavern’s Jukebox, Ana Segota and Kelly Choyce-Dwan on How To Use the New Pattern Creator, Nathan Wrigley talked to Ana Segota and Kelly Choyce-Dwan, who share two different perspectives. Segota is a themer and Choyce-Dwan is on the team, that built the Pattern Creator.

Now that the Style Switcher is coming to WordPress 6.0, it might be time to learn how to create Style variations for your theme. A style variations is a user-selectable skin of the same theme. Everything stays that same except the color palette or the available fonts. Caroline Nymark published a lesson for you on her site.

Justin Tadlock also wrote about Global Style Variations, “Skins” for Themes, Have Landed in Gutenberg earlier this year.

Carolina Nymark aslo pursued the question: Can a full site editing theme be accessibility-ready? and shares her throughts and knowledge

75 Block Themes in the WordPress Theme Directory, Catch FSE is one of them. Justin Tadlock took it for a spin and published his review. Catch FSE Is a Bold, Business-Friendly WordPress Block Theme.

Take a look at the others: WordPress Theme Directory, Full-Site Editing

Kevin Batdorf, developer at Extendify, published a plugin called Image Filters that adds 22 more filters to your choices, even better than Instagram and you can do it all on your website!

Read more about it on the WPTavern: The Image Filters Plugin Adds Over 20 Filters, Including Vintage, Pastel Pink, and More

Now available on WordPress TV

Using the Navigation Block with Wes Theron, a 45 minute walk through the ins and outs of the new Navigation block.

And when you are done with that, or if you already know it you might want to Take Advantage of Query Loops also with Wed

Block Buidling and Tools for Developers

In his live stream, reviewing the changes to the @wordpress/scripts package and trying out Thunks for the first time, Ryan Welcher looked at the new changes to the @wordpress/scripts package that make using it much easier for developers. He then get into using Thunks in the datastore created for the pre-publish checklist.

What are Thunks you might ask? Here is a post by Adam Zielinsky: Thunks in Gutenberg

Upcoming WordPress Events

Social Learning Events

May 23, 2022 1pm EDT / 17:00 UTC

Hello Blocks! Coding a custom block w/ Ryan Welcher

May 25, 2022 – 7pm EDT / 23:00 UTC

Design With Me: Create a Simple Website for your Small Business w/ Sarah Snow

May 26, 2022 – 5 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

I want a Website, not a Blog! w/ Destiny Kano

June 16, 2022 – 5pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

Let’s build a homepage together w/ Wes Theron.

WordCamp and other Events

June 2 – 4th, 2022

WordCamp Europe

June 11 + 12, 2022

WordCamp Warsaw

June 20 – 24, 2022

Page Builder Summit

June 25, 2022

WordCamp Montclair, NJ

September 9 – 11, 2022

WordCamp US, San Diego, California

September 15 + 16, 2022

WordCamp Netherlands

February 17-19 2023 (tent)

WordCamp Asia, Bangkok, Thailand

