WordCamp Europe, 75 Themes, Thunks and Filters – Weekend Edition 216

Howdy,
Greetings from Porto, Portugal. It’s a wonderful city. You cn walk and walk and walk, up the hill, down the hill, with ever changing view. The ratio of restaurants and bar per block is on average three. In certain areas, every single doorwar offers you a different place to eat or drink.
Last week, WordCamp Europe organizers announced that there will be a livestream of the sessions’ in track one and two. That’s good news, as there are amazing talks and speakers on the schedule. If you want to casually run into me, I will be at the Community Booth Friday and Saturday around 10 am 🙂
Before people from the WordPress Community descend to Porto, core contributors will release WordPress 6.0 on May 24, 2022. The signs seem in their favor, and RC candidate four is now available. Hector Prieto, release co-coordinator, outline the WordPress 6.0 Release Day Process, just in case you are interested in how the sausage is made, so to speak.
Stay well, and safe!
Yours, 💕
Birgit
Theme Building and Full-Site Editing
Nick Diego, developer advocate at WPEngine, has been teaching the Working with Template in Full Site Editing series on the Meetup Social Learning space. Part 1 and Part 2 are now available on WordPress.tv
- Working with Templates in Full Site Editing (Part 1)
- Working with Templates in Full Site Editing (Part 2)
If you want to know how far the Gutenberg project and the block editor in WordPress has come, watch this video by Anne McCarthy: Building a site with WordPress 5.0 vs WordPress 6.0
The Pattern Creator is a online tool which allows you to create block patterns for inclusion into the WordPress Patterns Directory, a place where you can access freely available patterns for your websites. On this podcast episode of the WPTavern’s Jukebox, Ana Segota and Kelly Choyce-Dwan on How To Use the New Pattern Creator, Nathan Wrigley talked to Ana Segota and Kelly Choyce-Dwan, who share two different perspectives. Segota is a themer and Choyce-Dwan is on the team, that built the Pattern Creator.
Now that the Style Switcher is coming to WordPress 6.0, it might be time to learn how to create Style variations for your theme. A style variations is a user-selectable skin of the same theme. Everything stays that same except the color palette or the available fonts. Caroline Nymark published a lesson for you on her site.
Justin Tadlock also wrote about Global Style Variations, “Skins” for Themes, Have Landed in Gutenberg earlier this year.
Carolina Nymark aslo pursued the question: Can a full site editing theme be accessibility-ready? and shares her throughts and knowledge
Update for site owners and site builders.
75 Block Themes in the WordPress Theme Directory, Catch FSE is one of them. Justin Tadlock took it for a spin and published his review. Catch FSE Is a Bold, Business-Friendly WordPress Block Theme.
Take a look at the others: WordPress Theme Directory, Full-Site Editing
Kevin Batdorf, developer at Extendify, published a plugin called Image Filters that adds 22 more filters to your choices, even better than Instagram and you can do it all on your website!
Read more about it on the WPTavern: The Image Filters Plugin Adds Over 20 Filters, Including Vintage, Pastel Pink, and More
Now available on WordPress TV
Using the Navigation Block with Wes Theron, a 45 minute walk through the ins and outs of the new Navigation block.
And when you are done with that, or if you already know it you might want to Take Advantage of Query Loops also with Wed
Block Buidling and Tools for Developers
In his live stream, reviewing the changes to the @wordpress/scripts package and trying out Thunks for the first time, Ryan Welcher looked at the new changes to the @wordpress/scripts package that make using it much easier for developers. He then get into using Thunks in the datastore created for the pre-publish checklist.
What are Thunks you might ask? Here is a post by Adam Zielinsky: Thunks in Gutenberg
Upcoming WordPress Events
Social Learning Events
May 23, 2022 1pm EDT / 17:00 UTC
Hello Blocks! Coding a custom block w/ Ryan Welcher
May 25, 2022 – 7pm EDT / 23:00 UTC
Design With Me: Create a Simple Website for your Small Business w/ Sarah Snow
May 26, 2022 – 5 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC
I want a Website, not a Blog! w/ Destiny Kano
June 16, 2022 – 5pm EDT / 19:00 UTC
Let’s build a homepage together w/ Wes Theron.
WordCamp and other Events
June 2 – 4th, 2022
WordCamp Europe
June 11 + 12, 2022
WordCamp Warsaw
June 20 – 24, 2022
Page Builder Summit
June 25, 2022
WordCamp Montclair, NJ
September 9 – 11, 2022
WordCamp US, San Diego, California
September 15 + 16, 2022
WordCamp Netherlands
February 17-19 2023 (tent)
WordCamp Asia, Bangkok, Thailand