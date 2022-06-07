WordPress 6.0, WordCamp Europe and Roadmap for 6.1 –Weekend Edition 217

Howdy, howdy!

I hoped to get this edition published before the After-WordCamp Europe slump would hit me, but I ran out of energy. Nevertheless, I wanted you to have all of below links, so here it is the Weekend Edition on a Tuesday 🙂

The first regional in-person WordCamp was a great start into the next phase of Community events. Approx 800 people worked on the open-source project on Contributor Day and approx 1,500 more attendees joined in for talks, workshops, conversations at the WP Cafe, populated the Sponsor Hall and run into each other on the Hallway Track. It was not without its challenges, though. Enforcing the in-door mask mandate was surprisingly difficult for an supposedly adult population.

Nevertheless, the organizers and volunteers with the help of the venue staff, sponsors and speaker produced a high-level extra-ordinary WordCamp together.

I will have more insights from WordCamp Europe in following editions. For now I leave you with an impression of the fabulous branding of WordCamp Europe design team. Below you’ll find the links to the Live-streamed talks on YouTube.

The last two weeks were filled with lot of WordPress news, not all Block editor related, though. Enjoy the catch-up.

PS: More numbers: Five years ago, I started curating news about Gutenberg, after watching the first release video at WordCamp Europe, that took place in Paris in 2017. This year, WordCamp Europe celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Last week, Saturday was the 20-year anniversary of Pauli Systems, the web development company I founded in 2002 and closed earlier this year. Just saying.

WordCamp Europe

If you didn’t get a chance to watch them on the live stream or want to follow-up on them, here are the links to YouTube for the Block-editor related talks Track 1. Lightning talks were around 7 min (click on the title for the recording). Full talks were around 30 min with some Q & A. (click on Recording link). Workshops were recorded but not live streamed and will be uploaded to WordPress.tv soon.

The block pattern revolution with Sean Blakeley

-> Recording

Workshop: Build your first block theme Daisy Olsen – will be published later on WordPress.tv

Creating interactive blocks: old, new, and good ways (Lightning Talk) with JuanMa Garrido

Extending Gutenberg with SlotFill (Lightning Talk)with Ryan Welcher

More Examples on this GitHub Repo

Block Themes – The Future of FSE (Lightning Talk) with Imran Sayed

Blockity McBlock Blocks, Oh My! (Lightning Talk) with Evan Mullins

Delivering Personalised Experiences using WordPress (Lightning Talk) with Paul Halfpenny

WPDXP Plugin at WordPress.org Rule-based block handling.

Level Up Block Building Skills with Greg Ziolkowski

-> Recording

Workshop: Creating a pre-publish checklist for Gutenberg with Ryan Welcher – will be published later on WordPress.tv

The future of commerce in WordPress with Full Site Editing with Darren Ethier

-> Recording

A glimpse into the future of WordPress from a frontend point of view with Pablo Postigo

-> Recording

Growing the WordPress design system with Tammie Lister

-> Recording

Townhall Q & A with Matt Mullenweg, co-founder of WordPress and CEO of Automattic and Josepha Haden Chomphosy, executive directory of the WordPress open-source project.

If you want to look for any of the other talks, and also view the fabulous live interviews with Attendess, here are the YouTube links for all live streamed talks and live interviews.

“Keeping up with Gutenberg – Index 2022”

A chronological list of the WordPress Make Blog posts from various teams involved in Gutenberg development: Design, Theme Review Team, Core Editor, Core JS, Core CSS, Test and Meta team from Jan. 2021 on. Updated by yours truly. The index 2020 is here

WordPress 6.0

You might have already read and watched most of the official communication. Just in case you need to catch up, I post them here again.

Just in time for the WordPress 6.0 release, Pantheon published my article on What To Expect from WordPress 6. Apart from the enhancements of the writing experience, the article is more developer oriented with code examples for the new pattern features, Block locking examples and Style variations in theme.json.

Celebrating the occasion of WordPress 6.0 and 10 releases after the first introduction of the block editor to WordPress core with the 5.0 version, Anne McCarthy published the video site building progress between WordPress 5.0 and 6.0 showing us just how far the Block Editor has progressed since the 2018 version.

Sarah Gooding posted a review of the video: New Video Explores Site Building Progress From WordPress 5.0 to 6.0. “Ten major versions later, nearly every aspect of a WordPress site is customizable through the site editor. For those who have not yet made the leap into full-site editing – it’s essentially like the old Customizer but with super powers, better instant previews, and the interface is a panel on the right.” Gooding wrote.

Gutenberg 13.3

Two weeks ago, Ryan Welcher led the release of Gutenberg 13.3 and shared What’s New in Gutenberg 13.3.0 ( May 25 ). He highlighted the following features:

Sarah Gooding of WPTavern covered the latest plugin release in her article: Gutenberg 13.3 Introduces Experimental Table of Contents Block

In the 67th episode of the Gutenberg Changelog, Grzegorz Ziolkowski, subing for Mary Job, and I talk through the latest two plugin releases. We also covered in more details, what the Gutenberg developers and designers are working on and what discussions are could use your input.

How to disable theme features and Lock Block Templates for Full-Site Editing in WordPress on Gutenberg Times

WordPress 6.1

The release cycle for 6.1 already started with some early Bug Scrubs and Matias Ventura published the Roadmap to 6.1 for the Gutenberg Project Phase 2. He wrote: “The tune of the release will be to refine the experiences introduced in 5.9 and 6.0, weave the various flows into more coherent and fulfilling experiences for users, maintainers, and extenders, and close some gaps in functionality as we start to look towards Phase 3 of the Gutenberg roadmap.” Ventura also updated the tracking issues on GitHub for the various features:

Need a the short version? Dave Smith created a short video showing off his Top five features and interfaces in the works that are on the roadmap for WordPress 6.1.

Need a plugin .zip from Gutenberg’s master branch?

Gutenberg Times provides daily build for testing and review.

Have you been using it? Hit reply and let me know.

Miscellenous Block Editor news

Anne McCarthy announced that The Museum of Block art is now open for submissions

Nathan Wrigley spoke with Mark Root-Wiley on creating standards for CSS in WordPress in the 28th episode of the WP Tavern JukeBox podcast. It’s a very timely discussion as contributors are working on various aspects of the Style Engine for the block editor. Earlier this year Root-Wiley published a proposal: Standardized block markup, theme.json design tokens, and CSS classes to improve interoperability

WordPress Social Learning Events

The training team scheduled new Social Learning Events covering the Block editor.

June 9, 2022 – 2 pm EDT / 18:00 UTC

Builder Basics: Everything You Need to Know About Patterns w/ Nick Diego

June 16, 2022 – 3 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

Let’s build a homepage together w/ Wes Theron.

Other WordPress Events

June 11 + 12, 2022

WordCamp Warsaw

June 20 – 24, 2022

Page Builder Summit

June 25, 2022

WordCamp Montclair, NJ

September 9 – 11, 2022

WordCamp US, San Diego, California

September 15 + 16, 2022

WordCamp Netherlands

February 17-19 2023 (tent)

WordCamp Asia, Bangkok, Thailand

