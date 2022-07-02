Classic Widgets in FSE, 3D Cut-out Image, Open-Source Theme Designs and more – Weekend Edition 221

Howdy,

Some great Block themes resources are now available. And if you haven’t yet, consider joining the Full-Site-Editing Outreach program channel on WordPress Slack. Anne McCarthy always invites members to new conversations with other theme developers as well as Gutenberg developers. You also will be the first to know about new initiatives for User testing.

82 is the number of the week! In 82 minutes all tickets for WordCamp US were sold. If you didn’t get one, don’t despair yet: I have the feeling some people bught tickets with a just-in-case mind, like Brian Gardner notes on Twitter. Bookmark the tickets page to check back regurlarily. You can also subscribe to their notification service.

Speaking of FOMO (fear of missing out), the WordPress Europe team is uploading recordings from talks, workshops and interviews to WordPress.tv. Below, you’ll find the list of talks releated to Blocks and Gutenberg.

That’s it from me today, have a great weekend!

Yours, 💕

Birgit

PS: Monday July 4 at 9 am EDT / 13:00 UTC, I will again on the livestream: This week in WordPress #215 with host Nathan Wrigley. The other guests will be Remkus de Vries, and Mark Westguard.

PPS: Don’t forget to reserve your seat for the upcoming Gutenber Live Q & A. I can hardly wait to talk about the cool block things happening at Pew Research Center!

A Block-First Approach at Pew Research Center with lead developer Seth Rubenstein, head of digital strategy, Michael Piccorossi and co-host Anne McCarthy on July 22, at 11am EDT / 15:00 UTC

Content Creation with Block editor and #nocode Site building.

The WordPress Block News! This weeks video, Jamie Marsland introduces you to Block Themes, Block Generators, and Block Widgets. Marsland shows of Tabor’s Wei Theme, the legacy widget plugin and the create block theme plugin.

The Museum of Block Art lists quite some interesting art work built as Block Patterns. How many blocks did Rich Tabor use to create this gradient square, called Progress? Are you experimenting with Block patterns, too? Consider submitting your creations to the Block Museum, too.

Munir Kamal has been consistently publishing tutorials on how to use his EditorPlus plugin and create cool stuff. That latest show you how to create a 3D Cutout Image Card Hover Effect in WordPress Using CSS. Subscribe to the Gutenberg Hub channel to never miss any of these amazing ideas.

Recently, Justin Tadlock spent time in the support forums and learn that not being able to use 3rd party widgets in Theme templates was a real pain point. Not anymore, as he just released a plugin in the repository, that allows you to use any classic widget in the Site editor and add it to your template, or headers or footers. I am also thrilled that he blogged about it here on the Gutenberg Times. Using Classic Widgets with Blocked-Based Themes: Introducing the Legacy Widget Block Plugin

WordCamp Europe Talks on WordPressTV

Over the last couple of week, organizer of WordCamp Europe uploaded the video from the talks to WordPress.tv. Here are the block related, I found so far.

Sean Blakeley: The block pattern revolution – You will find out how Blocks Patterns have revolutionized the approach to WordPress site design and you’ll see some recent experiments and learn more about tools.

Greg Ziolkowski: Level Up Block Building Skills – Ziolkowski wrote in his description: “This year we witnessed the most groundbreaking WordPress release ever. It’s finally possible to create themes entirely composed of blocks. Users can use a single functionality to change every aspect of the website. I will present a wide range of ways to enrich the block editing experience with custom blocks. From no-code solutions practical for everyone to advanced development techniques that help programmers submit a new plugin to the Block Directory.”

Pablo Postigo: A glimpse into the future of WordPress from a frontend point of view Postigo wrote in the session description: “In this talk, Pablo will share his experience as an industry leader building modern JavaScript tooling for WordPress and also his vision on the future of web development using WordPress.”

More talks from Porto are available at WordPressTV: WordCamp Europe

“Keeping up with Gutenberg – Index 2022”

A chronological list of the WordPress Make Blog posts from various teams involved in Gutenberg development: Design, Theme Review Team, Core Editor, Core JS, Core CSS, Test and Meta team from Jan. 2021 on. Updated by yours truly. The index 2020 is here

Building Themes for FSE

Nathan Wrigley interviewed Daisy Olsen at WordCamp Europe and you’ll learn in this WPTavern Jukebox episode Why you should try out block themes.

Ben Dwyer, from the WordPress themes team, wrote more about the new Create Block Theme plugin, I mentioned a couple weeks ago. In his post, Create Block Theme, you learn who should use the plugin, how you can use it and how yo can contribute to it.

Beatriz Fiahlo, from the WordPress Design team and designer of the WordPress News theme, just posted about the Open Sourcing Theme Designs initiative. “As of July 1st, a number of themes authored by WordPress core and other theme developers have been added to the WordPress Figma. Users can now explore the designs for popular themes such as Stewart, Archeo or Pendant and add their own theme designs that have been submitted to the WordPress repository.” The WordPress Figma space makes it easy for all to view and duplicate files. Learn more about WordPress Figma and how to access it.

Sarah Gooding reports on WordPress Contributors Propose Improving Block Themes’ Visibility in the Directory – a discussion on Meta trac to modify the WordPress Theme directory for better discoverability of Themes build for Full-site Editing. Right now the only way to see all FSE themes in one search is to use the advanced feature to use a tag filter for a list. Chime on the discussion….

There are 87 FSE themes available in the directory. The newest theme is called The Evolution by Matheus Misumoto, a front-end developer from Santos,Brazil. This is his first ever Theme in the repository. Misomoto described this theme as “a minimalistic multi-purpose block theme. From single page website to complex navigations, it’s a great theme to publish stories, tutorials, documentations, etc”.

Anne McCarthy published a summary of this week’s Hallway Hangout: Discussion on Full Site Editing visions and plans (30 June) where “a few community members from the Full Site Editing Outreach program joined a call to talk about various short and very long term thoughts around future full site editing plans.”

Saxon Fletcher posted on GitHub The great unification and found ” It’s time we look at simplifying our mental models and establishing a stronger foundation for these concepts to thrive on.” In a series of videos and text, he lays out midterm plans and goals. It’s an interesting discussion between Fletcher and Matias Ventura. It’s also quite long. Something to read on a quiet Sunday afternoon, with a big glass off your favorite adult beverage.

Dave Smith published a video to walk theme developers through the newest features: Setting Hover & Focus States in Theme JSON and Global Styles! “I demo the recent advancements in the Gutenberg Plugin that allow Theme developers to define interactivity states (aka “psuedo classes”) from theme.json. I also cover work underway to allow users to set these states in the Global Styles UI.” Smith wrote. He also shared the PRs that have been merged and are now available via the Gutenberg Nightly or

Developing with Blocks

While we wait for Daisy Olsen‘s workshop at WordCamp Europe to go online, WordCamp Greece just released the recording of her presentation on Extending the WordPress Block Editor. The description states: “Learn three ways to do more with existing core blocks using block styles, block variations, and block patterns. Find out how and when to use each. Build real-world examples of how you can incorporate these powerful tools in your WordPress projects.

Jonathan Bossenger published a request for comment on what should be on the Roadmap for Content Creation that is more developer centered for Learn.WordPress. He also added a great link list to existing developer documentation. July 15th, 2022 is the deadline for any suggestions you might have.

Munir Kamal is a block builder since 2017, creator of EditorPlus and maintainer of the EditorKit plugins and prolific educator in all things Gutenberg. He just published his in-depth developer tutorial on How to create a Gutenberg background shape generate. You will learn how create a background shape generator for Gutenberg, that specifically works on the core Gutenberg Cover block.

Need a plugin .zip from Gutenberg’s master branch?

Gutenberg Times provides daily build for testing and review.

Have you been using it? Hit reply and let me know.

WordPress Events

October 10 – 14, 2022

WooSesh is a ‘virtual conference for WooCommerce store builders that will help grow your business.’ Event host, Brain Richards, is currently looking for speakers for pre-recorded 25-minutes sessions. Apply to speak.

Social Learning Spaces

July 4, 2022 5 pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Using Block Patterns with Wes Theron

July 7, 2022 5 pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

WordPress for Writers: Launching your Writer Website with Destiny Kanno

July 11, 2022 3 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

Your First Ecommerce Website with Chris Badgett and Destiny Kanno

July 12, 2022, 5 pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Explore the Block Directory with Wes Theron

July 19 5pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Explore the Template Editor with Wes Theron

Meetups

July 20, 2022 7pm EDT / 23:00 UTC

Gutenberg Blocks for Devs – Part 2 with Rick Radko Ottawa Meetup

July 21, 2022 6 pm EDT / 22:00

What’s in WordPress 6.0 and in the works for WordPress 6.1 with Birgit Pauli-Haack at West Orlando WordPress meetup

