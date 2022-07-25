Live Q & A: Block-First Approach at Pew Research Center

On July 22, 2022, Michael Piccorossi, Head of Digital Strategy and Seth Rubenstein, Lead Developer at Pew Research Center talked to co-hosts Anne McCarthy, WordPress Product Liason and Birgit Pauli-Haack, WordPress Developer advocate and curater at Gutenberg Times, on they use a mixture of Core and Custom Blocks to streamline their publishing process, and to create powerful charts and quizzes for the Pew Research Center.

Resources

Seth Rubenstein’s Example Code Repo (GitHub)

Issue: Allow usage of block based “template parts” without using block based “templates”: https://bit.ly/3aWn55a (GitHub)

Comparing Patterns, Template Parts, and Reusable Blocks (WordPress Support)

Tracking issue: Missing Query block functionality (GitHub)

FSE Program Testing Call #15: Category Customization (WordPress Make Blog)

Connect on Twitter

Michael Piccorossi @mpiccorossi

Seth Rubenstein @SethRubenstein

Pew Research @pewresearch

Speaker information

Michael Pioccorossi, Director of Digital Strategy Michael Piccorossi is the Director of Digital Strategy at the Pew Research Center where he leads a multidisciplinary team that includes web development, design, product, user experience, analytics, social media and video. He has extensive experience with all phases of digital product and audience development. Before Pew Research, he was Director of Online Operations at U.S. News & World Report. Seth Rubenstein, Lead Developer Seth Rubenstein is the Lead Developer at the Pew Research Center, where he leads a team of 3 developers. He has 12 years of experience in developing enterprise level WordPress applications. Before joining Pew Research, he was the Senior WordPress Developer at the Center for American Progress.

Transcript of Live Q & A

The transcript is in the works.