New kind of default theme, pattern preview in the theme directory and so much more – Weekend Edition 224

Developing and extending the block editor

Video: Gutenberg Times Live Q & A: Block First Approach at the Pew Research Center. Anne McCarthy and I discussed with Seth Rubenstein, Lead Developer, and Michael Piccorossi, Director of Digital Strategy, how they use a mixture of Core and Custom Blocks to streamline their publishing process, and to create powerful charts and quizzes.for the Pew Research Center.

Matt Ratford tweeted: “I highly recommend watching this live-stream with a presentation on @pewresearch‘s superb Block Editor implementation. Lots there that I previously only thought I would do with @wp_acf in making WP work for their editors.”

Gutenberg 13.7

On Wednesday, the plugin version 13.7 was released and is now available as 13.7.2 with a fast turn around fixing two bugs. Gutenberg 13.7 brings an updated modal design, the ability to apply block locking to inner blocks with a click of a button, a myriad of new template types, and plenty of improvements to existing features based on feedback from the community. Here are the highlights from the release post: What’s new in Gutenberg 13.7? (20 July)

Yesterday we recorded Gutenberg Changelog #70. We had great fun talking about the block editor, Gutenberg 13.7 release and what’s in the works. Huge Thank you to our special guest Ryan Welcher and my co-host Mary Job. The episode will arrive in your favorite podcast app over the weekend provided have already subscribed.

Sarah Gooding went into further details on some new features in her article Gutenberg 13.7 Expands Custom Template Capabilities, Adds Estimated Reading Time to Info Panel

Jamie Marsland is back with WordPress Block News. This week he demos how to use the new templates for single post type pages and single category pages that are in Gutenberg 13.7. Marsland also highlight three new block themes from the directory.

🎙️ New episode: Gutenberg Changelog #69 – Gutenberg Releases, WordPress 6.0.1, the Create Block Theme with Birgit Pauli-Haack and Mary Job, and special guest: Jorge Costa

For a considerably deeper dive into the matters of creating templates for FSE, Justin Tadlock published Deeper customization with more template options. He outlines various use cases, how you can spruce up your website, online magazine or blog. The how-to section describes the steps to successfully create custom page templates

“Keeping up with Gutenberg – Index 2022”

A chronological list of the WordPress Make Blog posts from various teams involved in Gutenberg development: Design, Theme Review Team, Core Editor, Core JS, Core CSS, Test, and Meta team from Jan. 2021 on. Updated by yours truly. The index 2020 is here

Building Block Themes and Patterns

Last week we introduced the first Bock Theme in the WooCommerce marketplace. The second Block Theme, called Basti by Ana Segota of Anariel Design landed this week. It shows off beautiful designs, shows great attention to detail by the designer, provides some wonderful patterns and also some great block styles for your buttons, columns other blocks. From a selection of elaborate style variations, you change the character of your site without changing your theme. On installation, you’ll find a set of four designs depending on the nature or industry of your business.

In his video, Jamie Marsland gives you a detailed tour of the theme and shine a light on all the little details that make this theme so great. Marsland called it The most beautiful WordPress Gutenberg Block Theme.

Brian Gardner tweeted: “Without question, Basti by @Ana_Segota + @AnarielDesign is one of the most beautiful FSE #WordPress themes. (Easily better than anything I have designed.)”

Ana Segota published the demo site for your perusal. Give it whirl.

Steve Dufresne announced the new beta feature: Pattern Previews for Themes in the Directory. Users can now browse the pattern via the thumbnails on the single Theme page. The first feedback reveals that only patterns using core blocks will be displayed. Patterns that include references to 3rd party blocks won’t be visible in the Theme Directory in this first version. It’s also unlikely that they ever will. It would require for the meta time to install all the possible 3rd party block plugins on the Theme Directory site. That is very unlikely.

In her post on the Make Design blog: Proposal: A new kind of default theme, Channing Ritter suggests a more collaborative approach to building the next WordPress default theme Twenty-Twenty-Three. The design and theme team will work together on a base theme, and once it’s available for further development, community designers will be able to submit Style variations. The teams will then select some to be included into the default theme. The process is not quite refined.

Rae Morey of The Repository wrote in Issue 132: “Responses to Ritter’s proposal have been overwhelmingly positive with designers and developers—including Brian Gardner (designer and Principal Developer Advocate at WP Engine), Rich Tabor (Product Manager at Extendify), and Anariel Design—indicating their eagerness to participate.”

In his article, You Can Now Create Your Own Block Theme Within WordPress Eric Karkovack walks you through the features of the WordPress Create a Block Theme plugin, developed by the WordPress themes team. “The ability to create a block theme from within WordPress and then use it anywhere could be a game-changer for your workflow. It potentially cuts out a lot of time spent dealing with code and makes for a complete visual design experience.” Karkovack wrote.

Brian Gardner‘s new block theme Bright Mode is now available in the Theme Directory. It is “for those who love modern design and vibrant colors.” reads the theme description.

Sarah Gooding posted a review on WPTavern: Bright Mode: A New Block Theme with Vibrant Colors, Patterns, and Custom Block Styles. “If you look closely, you can see subtle hints of Gardner’s trademark style. It’s forthright and minimalist with meticulous attention to typography and spacing. The colors are bright but harmonious and balanced, so it doesn’t preclude Bright Mode from use in professional contexts.” Gooding wrote.

Plugins and other NoCode tools for site owners and builders

Nick Diego also gave a talk at West Orlando WordPress Meetup: Here is the recording. Introduction to WordPress Full Site Editing. “In this presentation, Nick provided a thorough overview of FSE and discussed how you can leverage these changes to build better websites. FSE is the future of modern theming in WordPress Core, and we could not be more excited!”

The team of GenerateBlocks changed the name of ‘Template Library’ to ‘Patterns Library’ and provide 218 patterns (69 free and 149 paid) to their users

The team of Stackable added a new Map Block for displaying the map with the location marker. It comes with customization options for height and size and zoom level as well as choice to display additional buttons for Street View, full-size view or to offer different map types.

Ivica Delic just released the Blocks Detector Finder plugin, and it joins the league of other block finder tools. It analyses your website to find all the Gutenberg Blocks that are in use. It also detects the blocks that don’t work any more because plugins were removed.

Find my Blocks by Eddy Sims offers similar insights in the usage of blocks around your site.

WordCamp Europe Talks on WordPress TV (Part 3)

This is the last part of the 3-part series of listing WordPress Europe talks that were uploaded to WordPressTV. More recordings are listed in Part 1 and Part 2

Ryan Welcher: Creating a pre-publish checklist for Gutenberg (Workshop)

In this workshop, geared towards developers, participants created a custom plugin that will define a configurable pre-publish checklist that must be met before content can be published.

Tammie Lister: Growing the WordPress design system

In this talk, Lister showed why one needs the system and how important it is for the project, why if one doesn’t build on those foundations, it’ll make an unstable base. Lister dreams beyond today at what could be, where could we go, and what can we learn from the existing design systems? She covered processes and tools to look at possible solutions to our problems today.

Paul Halfpenny, Imran Sayed, Evan Mullins, Ryan Welcher, JuanMa Garrido: Lightning talks

Creating interactive blocks: old, new, and good ways, JuanMa Garrido

Extending Gutenberg with SlotFill, Ryan Welcher

Blockity McBlock Blocks, Oh My! w/ Evan Mullins

Block Themes – The Future of FSE, Imran Sayed

Delivering Personalised Experiences using WordPress, Paul Halfpenny

Matt Mullenweg, Josepha Haden: In Conversation – a Town hall style Q & A with Matt Mullenweg, co-founder of WordPress and Josepha Haden Chomphosy, executive directory of the WordPress open-source project.

Upcoming WordPress Events

July 27 , 2022 – 3 pm EDT / 19:00 pm UTC

Webinar: Call for Testing WordPress Full Site Editing: Category Customization with Courtney Robertson, presented by GoDaddy Pro

November 18, 2022

WordFest Live 2022

Call for speakers ends August 15, 2022

WordCamps around the World

September 2 + 3, 2022

WordCamp Jinja 2022, about 2 hrs West of Kampala, Uganda. Calls for sponsors, speakers, and volunteers are open now.

September 3 + 4, 2022

WordCamp Kathmandu, Nepal

September 9 – 11, 2022

WordCamp US in San Diego

September 15 + 16, 2022

WordCamp Netherlands at the Royal Burger’s Zoo in Arnhem

September 24 + 25, 2022

WordCamp Pontevedra

February 17 – 19, 2023

WordCamp Asia, Bangkok, Thailand

Call for speaker was just published. Deadline: September 15th, 2022 (UTC +7)

Contributor Day is planned for February 17, 2023 (Day 1)

Learn WordPress Online Workshop

July 26, 2022 – 12 pm EDT / 16:00 UTC

The ABCs of Blogging: Advanced Blogging (Part Two) with Bud Kraus

July 26, 2022 5pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Styling your site with global styles with Wes Theron and Alycia

July 28th, 2022 – 3 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

Builder Basics: Let’s Build a Custom Theme (No Coding Required) – Part 2 with Nick Diego

July 28, 2022 5 pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Theme Development Workflows for Different Types of Developers with Daisy Olsen

Virtual WordPress Meetups

July 26 at 6:00 PM EDT / 22:00 UTC

“Mega Meetup” – Block Intro & Project Frameworks with Vito Peleg showing off Atarim.io and with Anne Katzeff providing a Beginner’s Guide to Gutenberg Blocks.

