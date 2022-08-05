Fluid typography, Gutenberg 13.8, Moving block styling to JSON – Weekend Edition 225

Howdy,

Greetings from Berlin with a view of The Cube near the main station of Berlin. My husband and I connected with family and did some sightseeing of the German capital. I also visited the Museum Barbarini in Potsdam and thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition: The Shape of Freedom. International Abstraction after 1945. Interestingly, enough, ‘Abstraction’ is also a topic for software makers. And that’s enough distraction. Let’s catch up together on two weeks of WordPress and Gutenberg news.

As mentioned before, you don’t have to read it all in one sitting. You can always come back gain to read more. It’s summer time in the Northern hemisphere. Hope you can stay cool.

Developing Gutenberg and WordPress

Various team published new initiatives and updates.

Always seeing the bigger picture, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, executive directory of the WordPress open-source project, ask for you help to Giving FSE a More User Friendly Name. Not all commenters are convinced that there needs to be a name change. I also wasn’t thrilled by the outlook to update lots of post, documentation etc, after discussion Full-Site Editing for over 2.5 years, but I must admit, it’s more the resistance to let go of something I am used to, then a good reason to not try for a more user-friendly name. Some commenters are delighted because they feel it doesn’t translate well into other languages and they already started shortening it to something like site editor or layout editor. I favor something that ends in ‘designer’, like Layout designer, or template designer. The comments are still open. Chime in with your opinion.

Hector Prieto published WordPress 6.1 Planning Roundup v2 with the updated release schedule and the release squad. Feature Freeze and Beta 1 are scheduled for September 20, 2022, Release Candidate 1 for October 11, 2022 and final release will make WordPress 6.1 available on November 1, 2022.

For the WordPress design team, Channing Ritter posted Project Update: WordPress.org Homepage and Download page mockups. I am excited about this new look of the WordPress open-source project on the Internet. What do you think? Share your comment on the post.

James Koster, also on the WordPress Design team published about his Design Exploration: Encourage editor configuration during on-boarding. It shows a bigger Welcome guide that also help the user make decisions on several settings and features when they first start using the block editor.

Ben Dwyer outlines in his post Moving Core block styling to JSON the reasoning behind an effort to enable styling of block via the block.json file rather then via css styling. This will have to standardize and streamline ways themes can override 3rd party plugins styling. It will also enable the user to modify the look and feel withouth the need to dive into CSS syntax and language.

In her article, Gutenberg Contributors Experiment with Custom Labeling of Blocks in List View, Sarah Gooding explains the exploratory efforts by developers to allow users to name sections of their page/site to better find them in the List View. Dave Smith create the PR ready for review. If you haven’t tested a PR before the merge, I would recommend following Paal Joachim Romdahl‘s Testing a Gutenberg Pull Request (PR)

Gutenberg 13.8 is now available

George Mamadashvili was the release lead for the Gutenberg plugin v 13.8 release. In his post What’s new in Gutenberg 13.8? (3 August), he highlighted:

Fluid typography has been requested by theme developers for quite some time. It’s only available to theme developers/designer via the theme.json for now. Before the settings can be made available via the Global Styles interface, this first iteration could use some thorough testing.

This week, Grzegorz Ziolkowski and I discussed the Gutenberg 13.8 release, changes to the Block API and so much more for the next episode of the Gutenberg Changelog (episode 71). It will arrive at your favorite podcast player over the weekend.

🎙️ New episode: Gutenberg Changelog #70 – Gutenberg 13.7, Template Creation Enhancements and First Full-Site Editing Themes in Woo Commerce Marketplace with Birgit Pauli-Haack and Mary Job, and special guest: Ryan Welcher

Theme Development for Full Site Editing and Blocks

Carolina Nymark updates instructions on how to implement Fluid Typography via Theme.json that are now available via 13.8. It’s part of the Typography lesson on of her Theme builder course for developers.

Daisy Olsen held a workshop on Learn. WordPress that is now available on WordPressTV: Theme Development Workflows For Different Types of Developers. During this workshop, Daisy Olsen discussed the different workflows that someone might use in the creation of block themes. Discover the best development workflow that is right for you.

“Keeping up with Gutenberg – Index 2022”

A chronological list of the WordPress Make Blog posts from various teams involved in Gutenberg development: Design, Theme Review Team, Core Editor, Core JS, Core CSS, Test and Meta team from Jan. 2021 on. Updated by yours truly. The index 2020 is here

Anne McCarty published FSE Program Category Customization Summary of the 15th call for testing. It’s an interesting read to learn what people struggle with and also what they appreciate when creating category templates and interact with patterns for custom post types.

Ari Stathopoulos, from the WordPress Themes team, details how themes submitted to teh themes directory are to Use locally-hosted Google fonts in themes and answer frequently asked questions.

Shout-out for the theme.json feature of block themes by Daniel Schutzsmith via The Repository under A concept worth understanding he wrote. “As a developer, I’ve been playing with the new theme.json concept and I can easily say it is something we all should be adopting as we create new websites. The concept of using a JSON file to set up the common styles used throughout WordPress core works well, especially in a traditional version control workflow on a team. It’s worth digging into fullsiteediting.com and learn.wordpress.org. Both of these resources provide some terrific materials to make it all easier to understand.”

Sean Blakeley was a guest on the WP Tavern Jukebox podcast and talked with Nathan Wrigley on Transitioning a Large Agency Over to Gutenberg. “After years of experiments with different approaches and collaborations between designers and developers, their team has begun to rely heavily on block patterns, and they’ve found it is greatly increasing their productivity. It’s fair to say that block patterns have revolutionised the team’s approach to the entire design process.” Wrigley sumarizes.

Sean Blakeley also talked about Block Pattern Revolution at WordCamp Europe. The talk is available on WordPressTV.

Site owners and nocode site builders using the Block editor

In his post and video , I’m Switching to Gutenberg For WordPress | And YOU SHOULD Too (Probably!), Paul Charlton of WPTutz talks about his reason, why he sticks with WordPress’ core block editor, plus 3rd party plugins to extend the features set to his needs, mostly more controlas for animation and grid block layouts. What are some of the tools you are using to augment the WordPress block editor?

Vikas Singhal announced a new plugin Newsletter Block and Jamie Marsland reviewd it on his YouTube Channel and called it The Best WordPress Gutenberg Block for Mailchimp

In his video on WordPressTV, Ben Evans introduces you to Nine Design Blocks. He shows you how these blocks behave differently on different screen sizes and let’s you take part on how he experiments making different layouts using these blocks.

Wes Theron shows you the steps necessary to Create a landing page with a block theme. You’ll learn how to create a custom template and build two landing pages using different methods.

Nick Diego‘s part 2 of Let’s Build a Custom Theme (No Coding Required) is now available on WordPress TV. Part 1 is also online

Building Blocks and Tools for the Block editor.

Berhard Kau helps fellow developers to creata A first simple block with some ES6 code – it’s not as scary as it sounds. It’s a follow-up post on creating a block via React. Kau suggests relying on the official scaffolding tool for block creation, tool called ‘create block’ that is available from the Gutenberg repository.

Nick Diego helps you to Unlock the Power of the Block Locking API. In this article, Diego explored the block locking API, how to implement locking in a real-world example, and discussed ways to extend this functionality by restricting who can lock and unlock blocks. Coincidently, Core contributores also update the documentation with a new page in the handbook: Curating the Editor Experience

Jonathan Bossenger‘s session on Let’s Code: An Introduction to Block Development is now available on WordPressTV. In this session, Bossenger walks you through the software required to develop blocks, and how to set it all up. Then he shows a tool called create-block to create our first block, and then looks at the code that this generates and what each piece does.

Block editor and block themes at WordCamp US

The organizer at WordCamp US published the schedule of talks. it’s a great line-up of speakers. Below list might make it onto your calendar. The WordCamp will livetstream the sessions.

Friday, Septemberg 9, 2022

A series of 15-minute talks:

4 pm EDT / 20:00 UTC

Customizing Core Blocks for Clients with Alex Ball

5 pm EDT/ 21:00 UTC

Let’s Build a Custom Block in 15 Minutes with Nick Diego

5:15 pm EDT / 21:15 UTC

FSE For the Win with Evan Mullins

Saturday, September 10, 2022

12:15 PM EDT / 16:15 UTC

Build Your First Block Theme with Daisy Olsen, a 2 hrs Workshop

4 pm EDT / 20:00 UTC

A New Era of WordPress Themes is Here: Block Themes wtih Rich Tabor (45 min)

5pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

The Future Of Themes: Designing for the Block Editor and Beyond with Michelle Schlup (45 min)

Upcoming WordPress events

November 18, 2022

WordFest Live 2022

Call for speakers ends August 15, 2022

WordCamps around the World

September 2 + 3, 2022

WordCamp Jinja 2022, about 2 hrs West of Kampala, Uganda. Calls for sponsors, speakers, and volunteers are open now.

September 3 + 4, 2022

WordCamp Kathmandu, Nepal

September 9 – 11, 2022

WordCamp US in San Diego

September 15 + 16, 2022

WordCamp Netherlands at the Royal Burger’s Zoo in Arnhem

September 24 + 25, 2022

WordCamp Pontevedra

February 17 – 19, 2023

WordCamp Asia, Bangkok, Thailand

Call for speaker was just published. Deadline: September 15th, 2022 (UTC +7)

Contributor Day is planned for February 17, 2023 (Day 1)

Learn WordPress Online Meetups

August 10, 2022 – 3 pm EDT / 19:00 UTC

Block Theme Builders: Design With Figma w/ Damon Cook & Sarah Snow

August 16, 2022 – 5 pm EDT / 21:00 UTC

Showcasing Content with Query Loops with Wes Theron

Featured Image: The Cube at the main train station in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Birgit Pauli-Haack Don’t want to miss the next Weekend Edition?

